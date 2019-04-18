Judgment reserved in Comair’s attempt to halt Numsa strike

Earlier this week, the airline applied for a court interdict after metal workers union National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa served a notice to strike.

JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Court has reserved judgment in Comair's interdict application, meaning the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa)’s strike cannot go ahead until a decision is handed down.

The airline approached the court this week after the metal workers union served it with a 48-hour strike notice.

Employees are calling for a change in pay disparities for employees performing similar duties.

Comair's Wrenelle Stander said daily operations continue.

“The matter was set down at the Labour Court on Thursday morning. We got the outcome that the judgment is being reserved and the strike has been interdicted until the judgment is handed down.”