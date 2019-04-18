Insurance cover among reasons CT 'Gangster State' launch was postponed
Exclusive Books CEO Grattan Kirk said the insurance company had told Exclusive Books that it wouldn’t be covered for personal injury or any damage to the store.
CAPE TOWN - Exclusive Books has explained why it decided to push back the book launch of Gangster State that was scheduled to take place at the V&A Waterfront last week amid fears of disruptions.
Around 200 people attended the Explosive Books Cape Town book launch at the V&A Waterfront that was eventually held on Wednesday night. The book, by author Pieter-Louis Myburgh, details the alleged dirty dealings of former Free State premier and current African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule.
Exclusive Books CEO Grattan Kirk explained why its initial launch date was pushed back.
“We postponed the event on the advice of the South African police who had engaged with the V&A Waterfront and recommended that we do not hold the event. They were busy with service delivery protest marches in Cape Town at the same time,” he said, admitting that the outlet received backlash after the initial postponement.
Kirk said the insurance company had told Exclusive Books that it wouldn’t be covered for personal injury or any damage to the store.
“I guess I was caught between a rock and a hard place,” he said.
He also extended an apology to the author.
The launch of Myburgh's book was stopped after a group of disgruntled ANC Youth League supporters stormed the venue in Johannesburg, ripping apart books and disrupting proceedings earlier this month.
Popular in Local
-
Malema wants to remove borders in SA - but how will it work?
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?
-
Evidence incriminating Mdluli were removed from docket - Booysen
-
Charlotte Maxeke probe finds no body parts in laundry
-
2 injured in military helicopter crash in Midrand - witness
-
Ramaphosa to consider King Dalindyebo pardon
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.