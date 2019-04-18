Insurance cover among reasons CT 'Gangster State' launch was postponed

Exclusive Books CEO Grattan Kirk said the insurance company had told Exclusive Books that it wouldn’t be covered for personal injury or any damage to the store.

CAPE TOWN - Exclusive Books has explained why it decided to push back the book launch of Gangster State that was scheduled to take place at the V&A Waterfront last week amid fears of disruptions.

Around 200 people attended the Explosive Books Cape Town book launch at the V&A Waterfront that was eventually held on Wednesday night. The book, by author Pieter-Louis Myburgh, details the alleged dirty dealings of former Free State premier and current African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Exclusive Books CEO Grattan Kirk explained why its initial launch date was pushed back.

“We postponed the event on the advice of the South African police who had engaged with the V&A Waterfront and recommended that we do not hold the event. They were busy with service delivery protest marches in Cape Town at the same time,” he said, admitting that the outlet received backlash after the initial postponement.

Kirk said the insurance company had told Exclusive Books that it wouldn’t be covered for personal injury or any damage to the store.

“I guess I was caught between a rock and a hard place,” he said.

He also extended an apology to the author.

The launch of Myburgh's book was stopped after a group of disgruntled ANC Youth League supporters stormed the venue in Johannesburg, ripping apart books and disrupting proceedings earlier this month.