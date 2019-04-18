View all in Latest
IEC extends voting hours for Jewish voters abroad

The IEC says voting hours would be extended at South African missions in London, Tel Aviv, Los Angeles and New York.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
26 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is extending its voting hours on 27 April at four foreign missions to accommodate Jewish voters who are celebrating the Sabbath.

The IEC's Kate Bapela said the missions were in London, Tel Aviv, Los Angeles and New York.

“London and Tel Aviv will open their voting stations from 7 am until 11:30 pm. Los Angeles and New York will open their voting stations from 7 am until 11 pm.”

The decision to extend voting hours is a response to a request by the South African Jewish Board of Deputies.

Special voting applications close on Thursday at midnight.

This applies to home visits for voters who are physically challenged, heavily pregnant or media representatives.

The commission also previously announced it would allow Muslim voters to apply for special votes at voting stations on 6 and 7 May due to the anticipated start of the holy month of Ramadan.

