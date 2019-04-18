IEC extends voting hours for Jewish voters abroad

-
IEC extends voting hours for Jewish voters abroadLocal
-
Family of Cape Town boy hit by train struggles with two funeralsLocal
-
Evidence incriminating Mdluli were removed from docket - BooysenLocal
-
Amcu ‘doesn’t regret’ 5-month wage strikeBusiness
-
‘Bad things have happened to us’ - Malema blames violence on past painPolitics
-
2 injured in military helicopter crash in Midrand - witnessLocal
-
IEC extends voting hours for Jewish voters abroadLocal
-
Family of Cape Town boy hit by train struggles with two funeralsLocal
-
Evidence incriminating Mdluli were removed from docket - BooysenLocal
-
Amcu ‘doesn’t regret’ 5-month wage strikeBusiness
-
‘Bad things have happened to us’ - Malema blames violence on past painPolitics
-
2 injured in military helicopter crash in Midrand - witnessLocal
-
‘Bad things have happened to us’ - Malema blames violence on past painPolitics
-
Time for change: Taxi drivers want to take the wheel in ParliamentPolitics
-
Women do have power in the EFF, says MalemaPolitics
-
Malema wants to remove borders in SA - but how will it work?Politics
-
Malema: Nationalising the land is how we reach economic heightsPolitics
-
Independent candidates eye ConCourt bid to contest electionsPolitics
-
WATCH LIVE: Eusebius McKaiser grills Julius Malema on EFF election aimsPolitics
-
Makgoba: Don't let political parties use you to fight battlesPolitics
-
Unemployment takes heavy toll on South Africa's youthPolitics
-
Time for change: Taxi drivers want to take the wheel in ParliamentPolitics
-
Women do have power in the EFF, says MalemaPolitics
-
Malema wants to remove borders in SA - but how will it work?Politics
-
Malema: Nationalising the land is how we reach economic heightsPolitics
-
Independent candidates eye ConCourt bid to contest electionsPolitics
-
SABC: No plan to host Ramaphosa, Maimane in election debatePolitics
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminalityOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Tahir and Rabada the kingpins in formidable Proteas attackSport
-
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s presidency is drawing voters back to the ANCOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Where is the future of journalism?Opinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: They burn libraries, and booksOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The politics of burning & violence in SAOpinion
-
Judgment reserved in Comair’s attempt to halt Numsa strikeBusiness
-
Samsung to inspect Galaxy Fold phones after reviewer complaintsBusiness
-
Power shortages could cut 2019 GDP growth - SarbBusiness
-
Unemployment takes heavy toll on South Africa's youthPolitics
-
Sibanye: Amcu members to return to work after Easter breakBusiness
-
Comair confident planned Numsa strike won't affect operationsBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Salma Hayek 'proud' of husband after €100m Notre-Dame pledgeWorld
-
The Drake curse? AS Roma bans players from taking pictures with rapperLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 17 April 2019Lifestyle
-
Soulja Boy's home burglarisedLifestyle
-
Protecting children: Parents share stories of when their children faced dangerLifestyle
-
R Kelly could face jail again over missed child supportLifestyle
-
Beyonce drops another surprise albumLifestyle
-
Sophie Turner contemplated suicide during early 'Game of Thrones' fameLifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian West helps open new health centre in her father's nameLifestyle
-
Know your Proteas ahead of CWC19Sport
-
The 2019 Proteas World Cup squadSport
-
Amla, Markram included in Proteas World Cup squadSport
-
On the Couch: Development, giving back key elements for Stormers' Craig BarrySport
-
Sri Lanka dump Chandimal, bring back Thirimanne for World CupSport
-
Guardiola vows City will 'stand up' in title race after 'cruel' exitSport
-
How long will it take for District Six claimants to get restitution?Local
-
EFF Limpopo reacts to Ramaphosa’s visit: 'They bused people here'Politics
-
Busting the hot cross buns and breathalyser mythLocal
-
'Now is the time, vote ANC,' Ramaphosa tells residents in Malema’s hometownElections
-
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help youLocal
-
This is why Moyane’s application to cross-examine Gordhan was dismissedLocal
-
'Centre of Paris in flames': What we know about the Notre-Dame Cathedral fireWorld
-
Albertina Luthuli: We could end in war, if land issue isn't resolvedElections
-
Albert Luthuli’s grandson: Many are getting their land back, why not us?Local
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
- Thu
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 10°C
IEC extends voting hours for Jewish voters abroad
The IEC says voting hours would be extended at South African missions in London, Tel Aviv, Los Angeles and New York.
CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is extending its voting hours on 27 April at four foreign missions to accommodate Jewish voters who are celebrating the Sabbath.
The IEC's Kate Bapela said the missions were in London, Tel Aviv, Los Angeles and New York.
“London and Tel Aviv will open their voting stations from 7 am until 11:30 pm. Los Angeles and New York will open their voting stations from 7 am until 11 pm.”
The decision to extend voting hours is a response to a request by the South African Jewish Board of Deputies.
Special voting applications close on Thursday at midnight.
This applies to home visits for voters who are physically challenged, heavily pregnant or media representatives.
The commission also previously announced it would allow Muslim voters to apply for special votes at voting stations on 6 and 7 May due to the anticipated start of the holy month of Ramadan.
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Malema wants to remove borders in SA - but how will it work?5 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa to consider King Dalindyebo pardon2 hours ago
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?11 hours ago
-
2 injured in military helicopter crash in Midrand - witnessone hour ago
-
Malema: Nationalising the land is how we reach economic heights5 hours ago
-
WATCH LIVE: Eusebius McKaiser grills Julius Malema on EFF election aims5 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.