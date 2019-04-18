Hawks expect more arrests in illegal diamond smuggling

Last week, 58-year-old Hamukwaya Eliakim appeared at the Strand Magistrates Court facing a charge of illegal diamond dealing.

CAPE TOWN – The Hawks says more arrests could be made in an illegal diamond smuggling case.

Eliakim was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly swallowed diamonds when he was approached by officers during a sting operation.

He was then taken to a nearby medical facility where the diamonds were subsequently retrieved.

The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase says: “The Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigating Unit arrested Eliakim on 2 April 2019 after he allegedly swallowed diamond pieces after he was approached during a disruptive sting operation.”