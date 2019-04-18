View all in Latest
Hawks expect more arrests in illegal diamond smuggling

Last week, 58-year-old Hamukwaya Eliakim appeared at the Strand Magistrates Court facing a charge of illegal diamond dealing.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The Hawks says more arrests could be made in an illegal diamond smuggling case.

Last week, 58-year-old Hamukwaya Eliakim appeared at the Strand Magistrates Court facing a charge of illegal diamond dealing.

Eliakim was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly swallowed diamonds when he was approached by officers during a sting operation.

He was then taken to a nearby medical facility where the diamonds were subsequently retrieved.

The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase says: “The Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigating Unit arrested Eliakim on 2 April 2019 after he allegedly swallowed diamond pieces after he was approached during a disruptive sting operation.”

