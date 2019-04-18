Gauteng traffic officials believe Easter campaign will reduce road crashes

Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi -Malobane accompanied senior police officials on several operations as part of the Easter road safety campaign.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - Gauteng traffic officials say they believe their Easter safety campaign will result in the reduction of crashes on the province’s roads this Easter long weekend.

Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane accompanied senior police officials on several operations earlier on Thursday as part of the Easter road safety campaign.

Roadblocks were being set up in various parts of the country, officials also inspected long distance vehicles and over a hundred people have been arrested so far for different crimes.

Nkosi-Malobane said provincial law enforcement officers have rolled out initiatives this weekend targeting reckless drivers and those who commit other crimes.

“I’m very happy that during today’s Operation Okae Molao we managed to arrest almost 200 people who were involved in illegal activities.”

Nkosi-Malobane said they’ve also sent a strong message to taxi drivers as thousands of commuters will be using public transport to get to their various destinations.

“We’ve interacted with them about the importance of making sure that the drivers protect their customers.”

This year’s national road safety campaign focuses largely on combating drunk driving and officials have urged motorists embarking on long journeys to be more cautious on the roads and to exercise patience.

At a community near you once again this morning! We are putting an end to crime and we urge YOU to work with us, report all criminal activities! Let’s make our communities and streets safer! OKAE MOLAO#OkaeMolao #CrimeMustFall #TakeCharge pic.twitter.com/cuHxYOsueP — GP Community Safety (@GP_CommSafety) April 18, 2019

WANTED CRIMINALS ARRESTED

Gauteng law enforcement agencies said they were ready for the Easter long weekend, with over a 100 wanted criminals being arrested for various crimes in the province so far.

With the Easter long weekend now here, Nkosi-Malobane said Gauteng law enforcement officials have been deployed around the province and will be arresting anyone found breaking the law.

Nkosi-Malobane said the operation kicked off in the early hours of on Thursday, which resulted in the arrest of several wanted criminals.

“We were able to arrest 110 wanted criminals.”

She said inspections were also conducted on long-distance vehicles, which found some vehicles to be non-compliant with road regulations.

“Most of the buses do not have fire extinguishers, hence when there’s an accident or fire they are unable to extinguish it.”

Police also raided a building in the Johannesburg CBD, recovering counterfeit goods worth over R5.2 million.

ROADWORTHY VEHICLE CHECKS IN CT

With thousands of people heading out of the City of Cape Town over the long weekend, traffic officials were hard at work conducting roadworthy vehicle checks.

Buses, taxis and cars made their way to the pit at the testing centre in Philippi on Thursday to have their vehicles tested before heading out on the road this weekend as part of Operation Exodus, which focuses on long-distance transport during Easter and the festive season.

Officers checked vehicle interiors, including seatbelts and fire extinguishers, as well as exteriors for wheel nuts and tyre and undercarriage condition.

#CTroads Officers have set up vehicle check points across the city.

Two people have been arrested for driving under the influence in Mitchells Plain this afternoon. KP pic.twitter.com/ge31HfBXkm — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 18, 2019

The city’s JP Smith said the city hoped the operation would help reduce fatalities on the roads. Last year, there were 34 fatalities over the Easter period in the city.

“We want to see us ideally get our figures (of fatalities) down by 10-15%.”

He said 367 vehicles had been tested since Wednesday.

“And that’s 367 drivers and their passengers who know that their vehicle will behave ok.”

The city said over 26,000 traffic fines had been issued at roadblocks across the city.