Family of Cape Town boy hit by train struggles with two funerals
Simo Kwepe’s father said it was not only his son who was being buried on Saturday, but the boy’s grandmother too.
CAPE TOWN - The father of 16-year-old Simo Kwepe from Gugulethu, who died after being hit by a train in Cape Town last week, says the family is battling to pay for the funeral.
Simo's father Michael Kwepe said it was not only his son who was being buried on Saturday but the boy’s grandmother too. He said she died a few days after her grandson’s death.
“She was in hospital and I don’t know… maybe the incident took her by surprise.”
He said the grade 10 pupil at Zonnebloem Secondary School jumped out of the train because it had been standing still between Woodstock and Salt River for "a long time" and he didn’t want to be late for school.
“When the train stopped in the middle of the road, we don’t know why it is stopped and I see I’m running late for school, for work, you will get off,” he said.
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s Nana Zenani said Metrorail Western Cape had been in touch with the Kwepe family and would be offering financial assistance towards Simo’s funeral.
But the boy's father said although officials had visited the family, no assistance had yet been given and the funeral is this weekend.
