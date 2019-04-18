EFF women willing to 'take up arms' for Madikizela-Mandela airport

EFF women say their party will amend legislation to increase minimum sentences and double the sexual offences courts by 2024.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament Natasha Ntlangwini says the party will ensure Cape Town International Airport is named after the late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela even if they have to take up arms.

Ntlangwini addressed thousands of EFF supporters who marched to the Constitutional Court on Thursday demanding the judiciary be trained to handle sexual violence cases and femicides.

She hit out at the media, claiming it ignored Thursday’s march the way Madikizela-Mandela was ignored.

“We see you and how you want to erase us the way you erased Mama Winnie. We are telling you today, we’re going nowhere. We will get the Winnie Madikizela International Airport even if we must take up arms. We’ll get it, whether today or tomorrow.”

Her statement comes just hours after EFF leader Julius Malema told 702 that there will be no place for violence in an EFF government, should the party win the elections.

EFF women said their party will amend legislation to increase minimum sentences and double the sexual offences courts by 2024.

Ntlangwini said judges should be trained through annual refresher courses.

“South African women are terrified of courts. They’re even more terrified of courts than police stations because when they appear in court, they have to explain how they raped. They have to remember details such as what colour panty they were wearing. That’s an abuse of highest note.”

[In Pictures]: EFF leadership led a #EFFWomensMarch today to the Constitutional Court to demand Justice Now! pic.twitter.com/lzsE487FVn — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 18, 2019

Watch Commissar Thembi Msane articulating our list of demands outside the Constitutional Court



We demand that cases of GBV are investigated thoroughly but efficiently without delays and taken

to efficient courts #EFFWomensMarch pic.twitter.com/TPnKQ6nvyH — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 18, 2019

Today we marched because we want an immediate suspension of police officials who are alleged to have abused, physically, sexually and or otherwise, women and victims of Gender Based Violence and Sexual crimes until outcomes of findings #EFFWomensMarch pic.twitter.com/UjB4Eo3TMx — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 18, 2019

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)