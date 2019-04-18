EFF women willing to 'take up arms' for Madikizela-Mandela airport
EFF women say their party will amend legislation to increase minimum sentences and double the sexual offences courts by 2024.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament Natasha Ntlangwini says the party will ensure Cape Town International Airport is named after the late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela even if they have to take up arms.
Ntlangwini addressed thousands of EFF supporters who marched to the Constitutional Court on Thursday demanding the judiciary be trained to handle sexual violence cases and femicides.
She hit out at the media, claiming it ignored Thursday’s march the way Madikizela-Mandela was ignored.
“We see you and how you want to erase us the way you erased Mama Winnie. We are telling you today, we’re going nowhere. We will get the Winnie Madikizela International Airport even if we must take up arms. We’ll get it, whether today or tomorrow.”
Her statement comes just hours after EFF leader Julius Malema told 702 that there will be no place for violence in an EFF government, should the party win the elections.
[MUST WATCH]: @MmabathoMontsho on why she was part of the #EFFWomensMarch today. pic.twitter.com/WEdPfZQC06— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 18, 2019
EFF women said their party will amend legislation to increase minimum sentences and double the sexual offences courts by 2024.
Ntlangwini said judges should be trained through annual refresher courses.
“South African women are terrified of courts. They’re even more terrified of courts than police stations because when they appear in court, they have to explain how they raped. They have to remember details such as what colour panty they were wearing. That’s an abuse of highest note.”
[In Pictures]: EFF leadership led a #EFFWomensMarch today to the Constitutional Court to demand Justice Now! pic.twitter.com/lzsE487FVn— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 18, 2019
Watch Commissar Thembi Msane articulating our list of demands outside the Constitutional Court— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 18, 2019
We demand that cases of GBV are investigated thoroughly but efficiently without delays and taken
to efficient courts #EFFWomensMarch pic.twitter.com/TPnKQ6nvyH
Today we marched because we want an immediate suspension of police officials who are alleged to have abused, physically, sexually and or otherwise, women and victims of Gender Based Violence and Sexual crimes until outcomes of findings #EFFWomensMarch pic.twitter.com/UjB4Eo3TMx— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 18, 2019
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
Malema wants to remove borders in SA - but how will it work?
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?
-
De Lille 'confident' of her party’s chances at 8 May polls
-
Malema: Nationalising the land is how we reach economic heights
-
ANC: Members taking party to court over Parly list sabotaging poll campaign
-
Time for change: Taxi drivers want to take the wheel in Parliament
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.