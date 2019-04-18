EFF will conduct peaceful election campaign, says Limpopo leader

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Limpopo leader Jossey Buthane said that the only fight will be through the polls on 8 May.

SESHEGO - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Limpopo leader Jossey Buthane has vowed that the red berets will conduct a peaceful elections campaign without disrupting other parties.

Buthane has told Eyewitness News that the only fight will be through the polls on 8 May.

EFF supporters have campaigned on President Cyril Ramaphosa's elections trail in some provinces in recent weeks, but in Seshego this week, they were conspicuous by their absence.

Buthane said that this was because his party has nothing to fear from the African National Congress.

"We are not going to disturb him, we never followed him, we're not even worried because he's doing his own things, we're doing our own things. It will be a problem if we form part of wrong things of disturbing people from campaigning."

Buthane claimed that the ANC bussed in supporters from outside Seshego for Ramaphosa's campaign in the area on Tuesday.

He said that the EFF is hoping for enough votes to force a coalition in the province.

It currently holds 6 out of the 49 seats in the legislature, while the ANC has 39.

WATCH: EFF Limpopo reacts to Ramaphosa’s visit: 'They bused people here'