Independent candidates eye ConCourt bid to contest electionsPolitics
Booysen: Case against Panday, Madhoe withdrawn despite 'overwhelming' evidenceLocal
1 dead, 2 hurt in head-on collision in De DoornsLocal
Eastern Cape town in crisis mode as dam water levels drop to 1%Local
Hawks expect more arrests in illegal diamond smugglingLocal
Nzimande urges motorists to buckle up, avoid texting on the long roadLocal
WATCH LIVE: Eusebius McKaiser grills Julius Malema on EFF election aimsPolitics
Makgoba: Don't let political parties use you to fight battlesPolitics
Unemployment takes heavy toll on South Africa's youthPolitics
ANC: Members taking party to court over Parly list sabotaging poll campaignPolitics
EFF will conduct peaceful election campaign, says Limpopo leaderPolitics
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
Govt leaders meet with Alex communityPolitics
EFF dismisses ‘fake’ ANC campaign in SeshegoElections
SABC: No plan to host Ramaphosa, Maimane in election debatePolitics
WATCH LIVE: Eusebius McKaiser grills Julius Malema on EFF election aimsPolitics
Makgoba: Don't let political parties use you to fight battlesPolitics
Unemployment takes heavy toll on South Africa's youthPolitics
WC ANC promises to follow up on Prasa protesters' demandsPolitics
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminalityOpinion
ANALYSIS: Tahir and Rabada the kingpins in formidable Proteas attackSport
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s presidency is drawing voters back to the ANCOpinion
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Where is the future of journalism?Opinion
BUSANI NGCAWENI: They burn libraries, and booksOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The politics of burning & violence in SAOpinion
Sibanye: Amcu members to return to work after Easter breakBusiness
Comair confident planned Numsa strike won't affect operationsBusiness
Rand lifted by Chinese growth; stocks flatBusiness
Sibanye-Stillwater, Amcu seal wage dealBusiness
SA headline consumer inflation rises to 4.5%Business
Botswana unveils rare 20-carat blue diamondAfrica
EFF Limpopo reacts to Ramaphosa’s visit: 'They bused people here'Politics
Busting the hot cross buns and breathalyser mythLocal
'Now is the time, vote ANC,' Ramaphosa tells residents in Malema’s hometownElections
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help youLocal
This is why Moyane’s application to cross-examine Gordhan was dismissedLocal
'Centre of Paris in flames': What we know about the Notre-Dame Cathedral fireWorld
Albertina Luthuli: We could end in war, if land issue isn't resolvedElections
Albert Luthuli’s grandson: Many are getting their land back, why not us?Local
'Come to Alexandra!' - Mashaba booed off stage by Alex residentsLocal
Eastern Cape town in crisis mode as dam water levels drop to 1%
Local authorities are in full blown crisis mode as the town of Adelaide survives by tapping bore holes and the Fish River line.
CAPE TOWN – Residents of a tiny Eastern Cape Town are praying for rain and hoping that national government will come through for them as they run out of water.
The dam servicing Adelaide in the Amathole District Municipality is only 1% full, the result of the worst drought in the area on record.
Local authorities are in full-blown crisis mode as the town survives by tapping boreholes and the Fish River line.
“But those options are not sufficient because demand exceeds supply,” said municipality spokesperson Nonceba Madikizela.
Madikizela said the municipality was looking at alternative sources, including a nearby dam.
However, tapping resources could cost up to R2 billion and depends on help from national government.
