Eastern Cape town in crisis mode as dam water levels drop to 1%

CAPE TOWN – Residents of a tiny Eastern Cape Town are praying for rain and hoping that national government will come through for them as they run out of water.

The dam servicing Adelaide in the Amathole District Municipality is only 1% full, the result of the worst drought in the area on record.

Local authorities are in full-blown crisis mode as the town survives by tapping boreholes and the Fish River line.

“But those options are not sufficient because demand exceeds supply,” said municipality spokesperson Nonceba Madikizela.

Madikizela said the municipality was looking at alternative sources, including a nearby dam.

However, tapping resources could cost up to R2 billion and depends on help from national government.