Eastern Cape government opens R39m school

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Education MEC Mlungisi Mvoko handed over a R39 million primary school to the Flagstaff community.

This is the fourth school that has been opened in four weeks in the province.

The department’s Malibongwe Mtima said the delivery of the school was a fulfillment of a promise by the department to ensure that education takes place in a conducive teaching and learning environment.

“The Eastern Cape Education Department and the government of the Eastern Cape are opening these schools and handing them over to the communities [they belong to], hoping that they will look after them,” said Mtima.

The Flagstaff Primary School in Dlibona village comprises of seven newly constructed classrooms, a nutrition centre, science laboratory, a multimedia centre, a multipurpose classroom, an administration block with offices and staff room and security room.