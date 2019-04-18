Denosa warns Easter traffic accidents could put strain on rural health services
Denosa said most deaths in South Africa were the result of severe injuries, and road accidents were a major contributor.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) has warned that due to a shortage of health professionals in rural areas, services may be strained should there be a high volume of motor vehicle accidents.
The union has appealed to commuters to be vigilant and obey the rules of the road as they embark on their trips.
“A lot of people, if they have a problem in those areas, are going to be taken to clinics nearby and that’s where we have a dire shortage of nurses,” said Denosa president Simon Hlungwani.
“That why we are also urging the government to take into cognisance that this matter must be addressed seriously and urgently,” Hlungwani added.
The shortage of rural health workers was caused by the reluctance of professionals to work in those areas, he said.
