Death toll exceeds 200 in Tripoli fighting – WHO

Civilians have just gone through a two-week assault by commander Khalifa Haftar’s forces to take Libya’s capital from an internationally backed government.

GENEVA - Some 205 people have been killed, including 18 civilians, and 913 wounded in two weeks of fighting near the Libyan capital of Tripoli, the World Health Organisation said on Thursday.

Shells slammed into a densely populated district of Tripoli late on Tuesday, piling misery on civilians from a two-week assault by commander Khalifa Haftar’s forces to take Libya’s capital from an internationally backed government.