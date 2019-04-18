View all in Latest
De Lille 'confident' of her party’s chances at 8 May polls

Patricia de Lille says polling data indicates the Good party will only get 1% of the national vote.

FILE: Good party leader Patricia de Lille puts up an election poster in Cape Town. Picture: @ForGoodZA/Twitter.
FILE: Good party leader Patricia de Lille puts up an election poster in Cape Town. Picture: @ForGoodZA/Twitter.
50 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Good party leader Patricia de Lille is in it for the long run as she says she’s unfazed by her established peers like the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and is confident of her party’s chances at 8 May polls.

De Lille said polling data indicated the Good party will only get 1% of the national vote.

But she’s happy with that: “Ipsos has done a survey and after three months of our existence, they predicted 1% nationally. We will be happy with any support that we can get.”

In the Western Cape, De Lille said she they are targeting disillusioned voters who she said accounted for about 37% of eligible voters.

“We’re trying to get them interested again in our democracy.”

Over the years, De Lille had been party hopping, from her political roots in the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania she formed the Independent Democrats (ID) and then went on to the join the DA, now she’s started a new venture.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

