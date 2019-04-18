DA wants action at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital over 'dead babies in linen room'

JOHANNESBURG - Serious concerns have been raised about reports of amputated limbs and dead babies being found in the laundry section of the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that workers in the laundry section have complained for a long time about the stress of finding foetuses and body parts in the linen section of the hospital.

The party's Jack Bloom said the hospital must take immediate action to address the situation.

“I wrote last week to the CEO of the hospital to say how can we have dead babies and body parts in the linen room. It’s extremely dangerous from an infection point of view, it’s extremely distressing.

“From a human rights point of view, how can we have babies disposed of in this way?” he said.