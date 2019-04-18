City of Joburg responds to claims over David Tembe’s powers at JMPD

Eyewitness News earlier reported how disgruntled senior metro officers are also at loggerheads with JMPD, accusing David Tembe of misusing resources.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has responded to accusations against its metro police chief, including claims that he is being given more powers to hire and fire officers.

Eyewitness News earlier reported how disgruntled senior metro officers who accuse David Tembe of misusing resources and taking decisions that could cost the taxpayer were also at loggerheads with the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD).

These developments came as the suspension of two senior officers threatens to further deepen tensions in the department.

Earlier in April, Werksmans Attorneys’ lawyer Sandile July found that Tembe’s allegations that two directors were turning his subordinates against him were unfounded, that the JMPD chief had no authority to suspend them and they should be reinstated.

But the officers, who are still not back at work, and their disgruntled colleagues believe Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba and city manager Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni are in on it and aiding Tembe’s conduct.

An email from Lukhwareni, which his office said was authentic, communicated Mashaba’s instructions for the officers to be suspended again until a new structure is finalised.

Those opposed to the suspensions say the mail proves that the mayor wants to change the JMPD to give Tembe more power through the council.

But Lukhwareni’s spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane denied this.

He said the mayor was simply ensuring that new suspension letters would be issued in compliance with policy.

Modingoane wouldn’t be drawn on why the letters would be issued when the allegations against the suspended officers were unfounded, thus exonerating them.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)