Charlotte Maxeke probe finds no body parts in laundry

JOHANNESBURG - JOHANNESBURG - Management at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg says an investigation has revealed no evidence of body parts being found in the laundry at the hospital.

Earlier, the Democratic Alliance (DA) claimed that workers in the laundry section had complained for a long time about the stress of finding foetuses and body parts in the linen section of the hospital.

The party's Jack Bloom called on the hospital to take immediate action to address this.

However, hospital CEO Gladys Bogoshi said only one incident has been reported over the past few years.