Cape Town underworld extortion trial postponed
The group, which includes Nafiz Modack and Colin Booysen, allegedly extorted R90,000 out of the Grand Café in Table Bay harbor in 2017.
CAPE TOWN - An extortion trial against a group of suspected Cape Town underworld figures has been postponed until July.
Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen – who is the brother of alleged gang kingpin Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen - and two others are on trial in the Cape Town Regional Court.
The group allegedly extorted R90,000 out of the Grand Café in Table Bay harbour in 2017.
Bradley Dijkers, who was the brand manager for the Grand Café, was the State’s first witness. He spent days testifying, having to explain how the Grand was allegedly extorted by the accused in November 2017.
He has also been grilled by an adamant defence which tried to poke as many holes in his testimony as possible.
On the stand, Dijkers admitted to having gone to Modack’s archrival, Mark Lifman, for help as he feared for his safety when Modack and his accused were arrested in December 2017.
He said he met with Lifman because he wanted him to refer him to someone for personal security.
However, under cross-examination the defence’s advocates were relentless, getting Dijkers to concede that he was never directly threatened and that he based his fears that TSG security was mounting a hostile security takeover on nothing more than industry rumours and news reports.
Modack is believed to have headed up a grouping that forcibly took over security at city restaurants and nightclubs from an older faction led by Lifman.
Popular in Local
-
Malema wants to remove borders in SA - but how will it work?
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?
-
Evidence incriminating Mdluli were removed from docket - Booysen
-
2 injured in military helicopter crash in Midrand - witness
-
Malema: Nationalising the land is how we reach economic heights
-
Ramaphosa to consider King Dalindyebo pardon
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.