Booysen claims allegations fabricated to back racketeering charge
Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen says when the High Court set aside the first decision by Nomgcobo Jiba it also set aside the predicate offences.
PRETORIA - Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen says allegations were fabricated in order to support the racketeering charge against himself and more than two dozen Cato Manor detectives.
The major-general testified at the state capture commission of inquiry on Thursday, where he discussed how the Sunday Times created the so-called death squad narrative, which was used as the pretext to remove him from his position and initiative criminal proceedings.
The Sunday Times has apologised and retracted the Cato Manor stories, but Booysen and the detectives are continuing their legal fight to have the racketeering charges which followed the stories withdrawn.
Booysen said when the High Court set aside the first decision by deputy prosecution boss Nomgcobo Jiba it also set aside the predicate offences, which included one that he placed an assault rifle on a crime scene.
“Possession of an unlicensed firearm, the AK-47, possession of unlicensed ammunition for the AK-47 and defeating the ends of justice for planting the firearm. There’s not a remote suggestion or nothing what-so-ever in the dockets that suggests that it’s something that they made up.”
Former prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams signed off on another case of racketeering against Booysen and the Cato Manor detectives.
That decision has also been taken on review.
Booysen returns to conclude his testimony on 2 May.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
