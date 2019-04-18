Booysen: Case against Panday, Madhoe withdrawn despite 'overwhelming' evidence
Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen is testifying at the state capture inquiry about ongoing efforts to derail the case against businessman Thoshen Panday.
JOHANNESBURG - Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen says despite strong evidence against police Colonel Navin Madhoe and businessman Thoshan Panday, the case was withdrawn.
Booysen is appearing for a second day on Thursday at the state capture commission of inquiry where he is testifying about ongoing efforts to derail the case against Panday.
On Wednesday, he revealed that soon after initiating the investigation, then KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni unlawfully instructed him to close the case.
Madhoe and Panday were arrested following an elaborate sting operation where attempts were made to bribe Booysen.
Despite the prosecutor arguing that it was a strong case, KwaZulu-Natal director of public prosecutions Moipone Noko withdrew the matter.
Booysen said the docket had “every conceivable type of evidence”, including finger prints and eyewitness statements of how money was put into the boot of his car.
“The evidence was overwhelming. But in spite of the overwhelming evidence the charges were withdrawn,” he said.
WATCH: Booysen details capture of law enforcement agencies in KZN
Popular in Local
-
ANC: Members taking party to court over Parly list sabotaging poll campaign
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?
-
WATCH LIVE: Eusebius McKaiser grills Julius Malema on EFF election aims
-
Nzimande: Anyone blocking national roads will be arrested
-
Makgoba: Don't let political parties use you to fight battles
-
Busting the hot cross buns and breathalyser myth
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.