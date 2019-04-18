Booysen: Case against Panday, Madhoe withdrawn despite 'overwhelming' evidence

Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen is testifying at the state capture inquiry about ongoing efforts to derail the case against businessman Thoshen Panday.

JOHANNESBURG - Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen says despite strong evidence against police Colonel Navin Madhoe and businessman Thoshan Panday, the case was withdrawn.

Booysen is appearing for a second day on Thursday at the state capture commission of inquiry where he is testifying about ongoing efforts to derail the case against Panday.

On Wednesday, he revealed that soon after initiating the investigation, then KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni unlawfully instructed him to close the case.

Madhoe and Panday were arrested following an elaborate sting operation where attempts were made to bribe Booysen.

Despite the prosecutor arguing that it was a strong case, KwaZulu-Natal director of public prosecutions Moipone Noko withdrew the matter.

Booysen said the docket had “every conceivable type of evidence”, including finger prints and eyewitness statements of how money was put into the boot of his car.

“The evidence was overwhelming. But in spite of the overwhelming evidence the charges were withdrawn,” he said.

WATCH: Booysen details capture of law enforcement agencies in KZN