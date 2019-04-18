Blowing up a storm: Hot cross buns all good with breathalyser test - officials

Traffic authorities have given motorists the go-ahead to gorge themselves on hot cross buns this Easter, secure in the knowledge that they won't be arrested for driving under the influence.

CAPE TOWN - Traffic authorities have given motorists the go-ahead to gorge themselves on hot cross buns this Easter, secure in the knowledge that they won't be arrested for driving under the influence.

A video that went viral on social media on Wednesday showed a traffic cop using a breathalyser before and after eating half of a hot cross bun.

Even though he'd had no alcohol in between, his second blow registered a blood alcohol reading close to the legal limit.

But that doesn't mean you have to lay off the baked goods this Easter.

If you take a great big bite of a hot cross bun shortly before you're asked to blow into a Drager breathalyser, it is possible that your result might suggest you've been drinking.

The act of chewing the bun and the breakdown of its ingredients in your mouth will yield small traces of ethanol.

That's what the Drager breathalyser picks up.

But as Western Cape Traffic's Kyle Reinecke explains, the results of that kind of breathalyser alone are not enough to justify an immediate arrest.

"The public should please not worry. We have many controls in place to make sure you're not falsely arrested."

Those safeguards include performing a second test 15 minutes later which will give the true post-bun result.

Reinecke also points out that the device in the video is simply a screening device and not the new Evidentiary Breath Alcohol Test system which is not fooled by baked goods and whose results can stand up in court.

