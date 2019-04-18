‘Bad things have happened to us’ - Malema blames violence on past pain
EFF President Julius Malema attributed the violent behaviour of some party members to socialisation, saying some among them were still unlearning old patterns.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says despite recent displays of violent behaviour by some party members, there will be no place for violence in an EFF government should it win the elections.
Malema was speaking on the Eusebius McKaizer Show on Radio 702 earlier on Thursday where he attributed violent behaviour to socialisation, saying some among them were still unlearning old patterns.
#MalemaWithEusebius Malema says there will be no space for violence under the EFF. RP pic.twitter.com/GOujqQQ0vE— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 18, 2019
“We’re a very angry society, bad things have happened to us and many people don’t take that into consideration, especially the people who think that they’ve arrived. They forget the pain we have gone through as black people. That anger shows itself from time to time. In the EFF, we try and control it,” Malema said.
The EFF's election manifesto contains a list of interventions the party would implement to deal with the abnormal levels of violence against women and non-binary gendered people in society.
The party is one of 48 contesting the elections on 8 May.
#MalemawithEusebius— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 18, 2019
Malema says where violence raises it's head, a fighter should know that it's time to leave. KYM pic.twitter.com/8BVDmGIw9v
