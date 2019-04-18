View all in Latest
‘Bad things have happened to us’ - Malema blames violence on past pain

EFF President Julius Malema attributed the violent behaviour of some party members to socialisation, saying some among them were still unlearning old patterns.

EFF leader Julius Malema in studio with Eusebius McKaiser on 18 April. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
EFF leader Julius Malema in studio with Eusebius McKaiser on 18 April. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says despite recent displays of violent behaviour by some party members, there will be no place for violence in an EFF government should it win the elections.

Malema was speaking on the Eusebius McKaizer Show on Radio 702 earlier on Thursday where he attributed violent behaviour to socialisation, saying some among them were still unlearning old patterns.

“We’re a very angry society, bad things have happened to us and many people don’t take that into consideration, especially the people who think that they’ve arrived. They forget the pain we have gone through as black people. That anger shows itself from time to time. In the EFF, we try and control it,” Malema said.

The EFF's election manifesto contains a list of interventions the party would implement to deal with the abnormal levels of violence against women and non-binary gendered people in society.

The party is one of 48 contesting the elections on 8 May.

