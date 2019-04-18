ANC: Members taking party to court over Parly list sabotaging poll campaign
Disgruntled members in the Free State have approached the High Court in Pretoria asking it to set aside the provincial list conference which finalised the nominees.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has hit out at its own members who are taking it to court over its candidates list for Parliament, accusing them of trying to sabotage the organisation’s election campaign.
Eyewitness News has seen an application which lists former Sports, Arts and Culture MEC Dan Kgothule and other provincial party members as applicants.
In Limpopo, A PEC member has also taken the organisation to court over its decision not to include her on the list.
This court application is the latest in a string of disputes launched by disgruntled ANC members over their exclusion from the party’s list to Parliament.
Free State ANC spokesperson Thabo Meeko said that these members are just emotional.
"Well it's unfortunate and I'll tell you why. In themselves, they're very emotional."
He said that their actions amount to sabotage.
"The implications here would be serious, not only for the province but for national in terms of the ANC election campaign."
He said that the party will deal with the members who’ve been labeled as ill-disciplined.
