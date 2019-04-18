Amla or Markram set for CWC disappointment, says Zondi

Hashim Amla has been in dismal form in recent months, averaging just under 20 in the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge, while Aiden Markram’s average in the Momentum One Day Cup exceeded 100.

JOHANNESBURG – Proteas convenor of selectors Linda Zondi has had a tough task selecting his final Proteas squad which will represent the country at the Cricket World Cup in England.

His sleepless nights will come to an end on Thursday when he reveals the 15-player squad at the SuperSport studios. Zondi, though, has to make a difficult decision that includes possibly leaving a veteran of 174 ODIs, Hashim Amla, behind in favour of a youthful Aiden Markram.

Amla has been in dismal form in recent months, averaging just under 20 in the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge, while Markram’s average in the Momentum One Day Cup exceeded 100.

Zondi said that he has had to make an emotionless decision on who to take to the World Cup between the two batsmen.

“There are a couple of decisions that need to be made, especially around Markram and Amla, but we have to put our feelings aside and make a decision. Obviously, not everyone will agree with us, but we have to accept that.

“There are no emotions when it comes to making those decisions, but we are pleased. I can't wait for Friday morning when all of this is done, and people can have their say.”

Zondi also said that he has been in constant communication with head coach Ottis Gibson around the composition of the squad.

“I have been speaking to the coach every day, as well as the panel.

“Every coach comes with his own philosophy. Ottis Gibson obviously has his philosophy. He will bring in players he is confident can represent that philosophy. So, we weigh up form and experience equally.

“We look at players who are playing with confidence and find a balance. The senior players bring a lot of experience while the younger guys are filled with confidence and could potentially win you the tournament.

“So, depending on the coach's philosophy and how it is sold to us we can then explore the structure of the team.”