Amla, Markram included in Proteas World Cup squad

CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa have named the Proteas 15-man squad for ICC Cricket World Cup in Wales and England which begins on 30 May.

Faf du Plessis will captain the team that includes several players who will experience their first ever World Cup tournament.

Meanwhile, the batting department will be led by the experienced Du Plessis, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy and David Miller.

Making up the rest of the batting unit is Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram.

In the all-rounder department, Andile Phehlukwayo is joined by Dwaine Pretorius.

The fast bowlers will be spearheaded by Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn, with Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje recovering from their respective injuries to take their place in the squad.

Spinner Imran Tahir will play his final World Cup, with left arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi backing him up.

The Proteas play their tournament opener against England on 30 May.

Proteas World Cup squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), JP Duminy, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada,

Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi