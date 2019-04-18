Amcu ‘doesn’t regret’ 5-month wage strike

The union on Wednesday called its strike off, which saw over 14,000 workers at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations down tools.

JOHANNESBURG - Workers union Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) says it does not regret going on strike for almost five months, even with the results yielded.

The union on Wednesday called its strike off, which saw over 14,000 workers at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations down tools and cost the company over R1.6 billion in revenue.

Unions United Association of South Africa, Solidarity and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) agreed to a wage deal in 2018 of R700 a month for the first year, R750 for the second year and R825 for the final year of the agreement.

Amcu has signed a similar deal of R650 for the first year, R700 for the second and R825 for the third year.

Amcu President Joseph Mathunjwa said the strike was against the exploitation of workers.

“The strike is fighting apartheid structural legacy that was meant and designed for the black mineworkers in South Africa from the days of Transvaal Chamber of Mines in 1902 to date, which obviously hasn’t changed.”

