Amcu ‘doesn’t regret’ 5-month wage strike
The union on Wednesday called its strike off, which saw over 14,000 workers at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations down tools.
JOHANNESBURG - Workers union Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) says it does not regret going on strike for almost five months, even with the results yielded.
The union on Wednesday called its strike off, which saw over 14,000 workers at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations down tools and cost the company over R1.6 billion in revenue.
Unions United Association of South Africa, Solidarity and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) agreed to a wage deal in 2018 of R700 a month for the first year, R750 for the second year and R825 for the final year of the agreement.
Amcu has signed a similar deal of R650 for the first year, R700 for the second and R825 for the third year.
Amcu President Joseph Mathunjwa said the strike was against the exploitation of workers.
“The strike is fighting apartheid structural legacy that was meant and designed for the black mineworkers in South Africa from the days of Transvaal Chamber of Mines in 1902 to date, which obviously hasn’t changed.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
-
Judgment reserved in Comair’s attempt to halt Numsa strike
-
Samsung to inspect Galaxy Fold phones after reviewer complaints
-
Botswana unveils rare 20-carat blue diamond
-
Comair confident planned Numsa strike won't affect operations
-
Power shortages could cut 2019 GDP growth - Sarb
-
Unemployment takes heavy toll on South Africa's youth
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.