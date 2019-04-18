Alex residents still want to meet Mashaba as protest suspended for now

Following an inter-ministerial meeting in Alexandra, leaders of the Total Shutdown in the township say that their protest is suspended until they get feedback from ministers and they meet with Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.

The inter-ministerial committee led by Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize is also made up of the Police, Traditional Affairs, Human Settlements, Rural Development and Land Reform departments.

Following the inter-ministerial committee meeting on Wednesday night, Total Shutdown member Thembeni Manana said that Mashaba must address Alexandra residents in the township so that he can see their plight.

“He will get to engage with the conditions of Alexandra directly; he will understand our cries when we speak about illegal structures, illegal occupation of houses.

“He will understand that the JMPD is not on the ground and that when we say we’ve got a rat problem in Alex, he sees one running across.”

Manana said that the meeting served as a means to give ministers timelines on when changes in the township will be made.

She added that despite the presence of national government, local government and Herman Mashaba's office needs to go to Alexandra.