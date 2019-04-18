View all in Latest
2 injured in military helicopter crash in Midrand - witness

A witness says the military helicopter went down across from a golf course.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A military helicopter has crashed on Old Johannesburg Road in Midrand and a witness says two pilots appear to be injured.

Eyewitness News spoke to Ian Vos who was driving home to Centurion when saw the crash on Thursday.

He said the two pilots have been picked up by another army helicopter.

“And this military chopper just went down right across the golf course next to the road,” he said.

Two people died in a plane crash in the area last year.

