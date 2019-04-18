1 dead, 2 hurt in head-on collision in De Doorns

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said the accident occurred shortly after 6am on the N1 near in De Doorns just outside Worcester.

CAPE TOWN - The Easter weekend traffic rush claimed its first victim early on Thursday morning when a bakkie and another vehicle crashed head-on.

Paramedics were still on the scene.

Africa said the driver of the Kia Picanto died and two passengers in the car were injured. Three people travelling in the bakkie were injured and one had to be freed from the wreckage.