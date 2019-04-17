Zondi confident of picking 'truly representative' Proteas World Cup squad

Proteas convenor of selectors Linda Zondi is confident that the 15-man squad the selectors have chosen for the Cricket World Cup is ‘truly representative’ of the country’s demographics.

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas convenor of selectors Linda Zondi is confident that the 15-man squad the selectors have chosen for the Cricket World Cup is ‘truly representative’ of the country’s demographics.

South Africa are set to follow in the footsteps of New Zealand, India, Bangladesh, Australia and recently England in naming their representatives for cricket’s global showpiece in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Four years ago, the Proteas' World Cup campaign was marred by the selection debacle for the semifinal against New Zealand which included Vernon Philander and Kyle Abbot. Zondi says there will not be a repeat of that in England in June this year as the squad the selectors have assembled represents every race in South Africa.

“It's been a tough few days. We are obviously having the final discussions and we know more or less where we are heading. It's been a lot of sleepless nights, but I think we are in a position where we can put forward a team that is truly representative of South Africa.”

Zondi also confirmed that one of Aiden Markram or Hashim Amla will miss out on a spot in the squad.

“There are a couple of decisions that need to be made, especially around Markram and Amla, but we have to put our feelings aside and make a decision. Obviously, not everyone will agree with us, but we have to accept that. There are no emotions when it comes to making those decisions, but we are pleased. I can't wait for Friday morning when all of this is done, and people can have their say.”

Cricket South Africa will announce the squad at 13:00 on Thursday afternoon.