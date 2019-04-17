WC Social Development urges parents, guardians to prioritise child safety

-
Mazibuko to undergo sensitivity training following ‘combi courts’ rantLocal
-
WC Social Development urges parents, guardians to prioritise child safetyLocal
-
Tiger Brands to fight listeria class actionLocal
-
WATCH LIVE: Booysen details his Hawks ousting at state capture inquiryLocal
-
Pet deer kills man, leaves woman fighting for life in AustraliaWorld
-
ANC: Achmat Semaar's legacy will live on in hearts of party membersPolitics
-
Mazibuko to undergo sensitivity training following ‘combi courts’ rantLocal
-
WC Social Development urges parents, guardians to prioritise child safetyLocal
-
Tiger Brands to fight listeria class actionLocal
-
WATCH LIVE: Booysen details his Hawks ousting at state capture inquiryLocal
-
ANC: Achmat Semaar's legacy will live on in hearts of party membersPolitics
-
Duo accused of fraud in coffin resurrection matter in bail bidLocal
-
Election observers call on WC parties to tone down campaign rhetoricPolitics
-
DA heads to Luthuli House to hand over petition on ANC Parly candidatesPolitics
-
Ramaphosa visits EFF's Seshego stronghold, says corrupt people will be jailedPolitics
-
De Lille threatens to publish IEC findings if DA fails to apologise to herPolitics
-
This is what Alexandra residents actually want from governmentLocal
-
'Now is the time, vote ANC,' Ramaphosa tells residents in Malema’s hometownElections
-
Ramaphosa gets a royal endorsement in Malema's backyardPolitics
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminalityOpinion
-
Albertina Luthuli: Black landless people are being tested, & it’s spilling overPolitics
-
OPINION: Rekindling hope is the missing elixir needed to fix SA’s economyOpinion
-
ANC: Achmat Semaar's legacy will live on in hearts of party membersPolitics
-
Election observers call on WC parties to tone down campaign rhetoricPolitics
-
DA heads to Luthuli House to hand over petition on ANC Parly candidatesPolitics
-
Ramaphosa visits EFF's Seshego stronghold, says corrupt people will be jailedPolitics
-
De Lille threatens to publish IEC findings if DA fails to apologise to herPolitics
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminalityOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Tahir and Rabada the kingpins in formidable Proteas attackSport
-
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s presidency is drawing voters back to the ANCOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Where is the future of journalism?Opinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: They burn libraries, and booksOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The politics of burning & violence in SAOpinion
-
Rand lifted by faster Chinese growthBusiness
-
Hyatt Hotel workers vow to continue picket until wage negotiations resumeBusiness
-
Motorists urged to budget for expected May fuel price hikeBusiness
-
Lebashe Investment’s Mahloele to take Holomisa to court over PIC claimsBusiness
-
Moody’s: Strength of SA's finance sector balances well against weak growthBusiness
-
Rand weaker after Moody's reportBusiness
Popular Topics
-
'Avengers: Endgame' movie directors plead: 'Don't spoil it'Lifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 16 April 2019Lifestyle
-
Chicken Licken home deliveries possible in future - reportLifestyle
-
The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex refer to unborn child as 'Baby Sussex'Lifestyle
-
Notre-Dame's artworks to be transferred to Louvre MuseumLifestyle
-
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help youLocal
-
Papa roach: Chinese farmer breeds bugs for the tableLifestyle
-
Angelina Jolie drops Pitt from surnameLifestyle
-
'I messed up 1 line': Kurt Darren defends national anthem blunderLocal
-
West Indies rope in Sarwan to work with batsmen ahead of World CupSport
-
Folau fights Rugby Australia sacking over anti-gay commentsSport
-
Djokovic survives Kohlschreiber scare in Monte CarloSport
-
Careless United undone by Messi double as Barca cruise into semisSport
-
Ajax stun Ronaldo's Juventus to reach Champions League semisSport
-
Malesela focused on TS Galaxy rather than Golden Arrows in Nedbank Cup semiSport
Popular Topics
-
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help youLocal
-
This is why Moyane’s application to cross-examine Gordhan was dismissedLocal
-
'Centre of Paris in flames': What we know about the Notre-Dame Cathedral fireWorld
-
Albertina Luthuli: We could end in war, if land issue isn't resolvedElections
-
Albert Luthuli’s grandson: Many are getting their land back, why not us?Local
-
'Come to Alexandra!' - Mashaba booed off stage by Alex residentsLocal
-
‘We told Mashaba we're going to grab that land’Local
-
Limpopo Ipid head was dismissed after refusing to falsely implicate me - McBrideLocal
-
Sudan: Here's everything that's happened since the ousting of Omar al-BashirAfrica
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
- Wed
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
WC Social Development urges parents, guardians to prioritise child safety
Five hundred and sixteen cases of neglect and 12 cases of abandonment were reported between April and June last year in the province.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Department of Social Development is again urging parents and guardians to prioritise child safety.
Five hundred and sixteen cases of neglect and 12 cases of abandonment were reported between April and June last year in the province.
Spokesperson Cayla Murray said: “As parents and guardians, the duty falls upon you to teach children about their personal safety. Your child must be taught to always keep all entrances and gates are locked and closed without permission. If you have a home security system, teach them how to activate and deactivate it.”
Timeline
-
Child safety: Lentegeur CPF calls for more action from govt, communities6 days ago
-
No one yet charged with murder of toddler Orderick Lucasa week ago
-
Delvina Europa's murder has had devastating impact on Elim, say locals8 days ago
-
Suspect in rape, murder of Elim girl (6) abandons bail application9 days ago
Popular in Local
-
'I messed up 1 line': Kurt Darren defends national anthem blunderone day ago
-
Alex Shutdown Movement: We believe govt will rectify what's happened to us2 hours ago
-
This is what Alexandra residents actually want from government4 hours ago
-
De Lille threatens to publish IEC findings if DA fails to apologise to her3 hours ago
-
DA heads to Luthuli House to hand over petition on ANC Parly candidates2 hours ago
-
Duo accused of fraud in coffin resurrection matter in bail bidone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.