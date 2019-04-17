WC Social Development urges parents, guardians to prioritise child safety

Five hundred and sixteen cases of neglect and 12 cases of abandonment were reported between April and June last year in the province.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Department of Social Development is again urging parents and guardians to prioritise child safety.

Spokesperson Cayla Murray said: “As parents and guardians, the duty falls upon you to teach children about their personal safety. Your child must be taught to always keep all entrances and gates are locked and closed without permission. If you have a home security system, teach them how to activate and deactivate it.”