Trio appears in court over cloned cards
Suspected kingpin Arthur Qedinda Dube has been remanded in custody after he appeared, with two of his co-accused, in the Muizenberg Magistrates Court.
CAPE TOWN - An alleged card-cloning syndicate is expected to appear in court later this month on fraud charges.
Suspected kingpin Arthur Qedinda Dube has been remanded in custody after he appeared alongside two of his co-accused in the Muizenberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Dube was arrested on 15 March in Johannesburg after he had been linked to various alleged fraudulent transactions in Cape Town.
The other two were arrested separately in October 2017 and May 2018.
“A stack of cloned cards linked the trio that were reportedly used in various malls between 24 September and 3 October 2017 were seized during the arrest,” the Hawks' Philani Nkwalase said.
