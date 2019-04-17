Train delays, empty platforms foil De Lille's Good campaigning at CT station

Good party leader Patricia de Lille said that it’s clear the rail service has collapsed.

CAPE TOWN – Good party leader Patricia de Lille was greeted by empty platforms on Wednesday morning while campaigning at the Cape Town train station.

The former Cape Town mayor is stepping up her electioneering bid.

De Lille walked into Cape Town train station flanked by her supporters but when she got to the station platforms, she was greeted by just a handful of commuters.

The platforms, which should have been bustling with peak morning activity, were empty due to train delays.

“A lot of people complained to me about late trains and it’s about time that the management of the trains for City of Cape Town must be brought down to the local level.”

“There has been hardly any maintenance of the rail network and of the trains over the past few years; so, we can create jobs by doing more train maintenance.”