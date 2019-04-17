State capture inquiry agrees to put matter relating to Zondo’s brother on hold

Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen has started testifying at the commission and is expected to level allegations of impropriety against Advocate Mxolisi Zondo.

PRETORIA – The legal team at the state capture commission of inquiry has agreed not to lead evidence related to deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's brother until a decision is made on who will hear it.

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate head Robert McBride’s evidence also contained allegations against the advocate but the deputy chief justice must make a ruling on how to deal with this conflict of interest.

Evidence leader, Advocate Veruschka September and Zondo discussed how matters will proceed.

“We’re going to accept that particular evidence will not be dealt with during this proceeding and it will be considered and determined once the conflict issue relating to McBride’s evidence as has been determined to set clarity of other matters of a similar nature.”

