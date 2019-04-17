Soulja Boy's home burglarised
LOS ANGELES - Soulja Boy allegedly had his home targeted by thieves on Monday, just days after he was sent to jail for violating the terms of his probation stemming from weapons violations he was convicted of eight years ago.
Law enforcement sources have told TMZ that a caretaker for Soulja Boy's Agoura Hills home called police on Monday to report a burglary, and it has been claimed the culprits made off with jewellery, cash, a phone and other personal items.
TMZ says sources close to the rapper believe the items that were allegedly stolen amount to over $500,000, while they also allegedly grabbed another $100,000 in cash.
Shortly after the alleged crime, five men went live on the rapper's Instagram account to brag about the theft, and cops believe these men are their burglary suspects, who gained access to the account through a stolen phone.
Soulja Boy was arrested last week after police carried out a raid at his home in February to investigate a claim that he had kidnapped and assaulted his girlfriend.
During the raid, police allegedly found ammunition in his home, which he is not allowed to own as part of his probation.
He was arrested last month for parole violations but was released days later, before a new court date was set and he was taken into custody again, this time without bail.
Soulja Boy will reportedly stay in jail until his next hearing on 30 April.
For the rapper, the arrest comes after he was previously taken into custody in 2016 when he was already on probation, and police searched his home after he threatened people online. During their search, cops found at least one weapon, which was a violation of Soulja's probation.
At the time, a judge extended the rapper's probation and made it clear he wasn't to have guns or ammunition in his possession.
The artist was also previously charged for the illegal possession of a firearm in 2017 when he was found with a Mini Draco AR-15 - which is illegal to own in the US state of California - and he has also been charged for allegedly stealing a gun from a police car.
