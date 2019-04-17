Sophie Turner contemplated suicide during early 'Game of Thrones' fame
The 23-year-old actress stars as Sansa Stark in the HBO fantasy drama and went through her much of teenage years on the show..
LONDON - Sophie Turner used to think about suicide during the early days of her Game of Thrones fame after social media criticism got to her.
The 23-year-old actress stars as Sansa Stark in the HBO fantasy drama and went through her much of teenage years on the show, and has said that being a high profile star whilst going through puberty left her struggling with depression, as she was constantly worried about her image.
She said: "I think it only went downhill when I started to hit puberty, really puberty though at like 17 and my metabolism was slowing down massively, I was gaining weight and then there was the social media scrutiny. You see ten great comments and you ignore them. One negative comment and it just throws you off. People were like, 'Damn Sansa gained 10 pounds' or 'Sansa needs to loose 10 pounds', 'Sansa's got fat'. I would just say yeah, I am spotty, I am fat, I am a bad actress and I just believed it."
And the blonde beauty admited she had a weird fascination with suicide at the time but doesn't believe she ever would have taken her own life.
She added: "It's weird I say I wasn't depressed when I was younger but I used to think about suicide a lot. I don't know why though maybe it was a weird fascination I used to have, yeah I used to think about it but I don't think I would have ever gone through with it."
Turner said she feels better about herself and credits her fiancé Joe Jonas with giving her a newfound self-love.
Speaking to Dr. Phil on his podcast Phil in the Blanks, she said: "I am with someone that makes me realise that I have some redeeming qualities and when someone tells you they love you every day, it really makes you think why that is, so I think that makes you love yourself a bit more."
More in Lifestyle
-
R Kelly could face jail again over missed child support
-
Beyonce drops another surprise album
-
Kim Kardashian West helps open new health centre in her father's name
-
Remaining Sam Smith Cape Town shows cancelled
-
Child abuse, recurrent depression linked to similar changes in brain
-
Sam Smith 'devastated' after CT concert cut short
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.