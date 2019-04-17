Skosan returns home from Lions tour to deal with family matter

Emirates Lions winger Courtnall Skosan has returned to South Africa from the tour of Australasia to tend to his gravely ill father.

JOHANNESBURG - Emirates Lions winger Courtnall Skosan has returned to South Africa from the tour of Australasia to tend to his gravely ill father.

Skosan was named in the Lions starting team to face the Chiefs on Friday in Hamilton but will now be replaced by Andries Coetzee who slots in at fullback with Sylvian Mahuza shifting to the wing.

Promising youngster Tyrone Green will fly over to New Zealand to join up with the squad as Skosan’s replacement.