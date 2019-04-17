Sibanye-Stillwater, Amcu seal wage deal

Amcu agreed to take a 5.5% pay rise for the first year and 5.5% or the consumer inflation rate, whichever is the greater, in years two and three.

WESTONARIA, South Africa - The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has agreed to a wage settlement with Sibanye-Stillwater on Wednesday, ending a five-month strike that has hit gold production and earnings.

Amcu agreed to take a 5.5% pay rise for the first year and 5.5% or the consumer inflation rate, whichever is the greater, in years two and three, Sibanye said in a statement