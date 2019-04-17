Sam Smith 'devastated' after CT concert cut short

Fans were left disappointed on Tuesday night after the first of his three sold-out concerts was cut short due to voice strain 40 minutes into the performance.

CAPE TOWN - Big Concerts says that it is still unclear whether Wednesday and Thursday night's Sam Smith concerts in Cape Town will still go ahead as planned.

Fans were left disappointed on Tuesday night after the first of his three sold-out concerts was cut short due to voice strain 40 minutes into the performance.

Big Concerts' Justin Van Wyk says they will inform fans on whether they'll be refunded for last night's concert, or whether it'll be scheduled.

"It hasn't officially been cancelled. Obviously, we're holding thumbs that it was just a minor issue and that he'll be in good shape for tonight and tomorrow night and I'm sure that he, of course, wants the same. He is devastated for his fans... they've waited six years to see him and then this happens to his voice."