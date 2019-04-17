Remaining Sam Smith Cape Town shows cancelled
In a statement, it said the decision was made after Sam Smith sought advice from medical specialists and his team with concerns for his voice.
CAPE TOWN – Big Concerts has announced the remaining Sam Smith shows on 17 and 18 April at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town have been cancelled.
In a statement, it said the decision was made after Smith sought advice from medical specialists and his team. The music star had to cut his show short on Tuesday night with concerns for his voice.
“Sam is deeply upset that he is unable to perform for his fans in Cape Town but needs to rest at this time. Big Concerts wishes Sam a speedy recovery and hopes to welcome him back to Cape Town in the future.”
Big Concerts said all tickets purchases made via Computicket’s website and call centre would automatically be refunded in full to the credit card used for the purchase.
“Ticket holders that bought their tickets in-store need to go to their nearest Computicket, Shoprite or Checkers outlet to process their full refund. The cut-off date for all refunds will be Friday, 31 May 2019.”
‼️ Sam Smith Announcement ‼️— BIG Concerts (@BigConcerts) April 17, 2019
Big Concerts regrets to announce that the remaining Sam Smith shows on 17th and 18th April at the Grand Arena, GrandWest have been cancelled.
For more info, please click here: https://t.co/7UD6T0sxTO
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
