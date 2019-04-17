SA headline consumer inflation rises to 4.5%

Statistics SA says month-on-month basis prices rose 0.8% - the same rate as in the previous month.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's headline consumer inflation accelerated to 4.5% year-on-year in March - from 4.1% in February.

Statistics SA said on a month-on-month basis, prices rose 0.8%, the same rate as in the previous month.

Core inflation - which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy - was 0.7% month-on-month - slowing from 1.1%.

Chief director for price statistics Patrick Kelly said higher fuel prices were a contributing factor to higher inflation.