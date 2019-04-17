Rob Packham claims wife could've been kidnapped & murdered

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Rob Packham claims wife could've been kidnapped & murdered

Rob Packham has offered a different scenario, saying there’s a possibility his wife could have been kidnapped by an unknown culprit.

Alleged wife killer Rob Packham appears in the Western Cape High Court on 19 March. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN.
Alleged wife killer Rob Packham appears in the Western Cape High Court on 19 March. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN.
47 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Alleged wife killer Rob Packham says he believes his spouse may have been kidnapped and murdered.

Gill Packham's body was found in the boot of her burnt-out BMW at Diep River train station in February 2018.

The State on Wednesday wrapped up cross-examination of the accused, who has spent three days on the stand.

Prosecutor Susan Galloway argued Packham killed his wife by hitting her twice with an unknown object.

According to the State’s version, the accused may have attacked Gill while she was in her car getting ready to leave for work.

Galloway believed Packham may have moved Gill’s body to the boot, which could explain the blood on the garage door and the driver’s side door of the accused’s car.

The prosecutor said this would also explain why Packham did not report his wife missing and didn’t want help looking for her.

A stern but calm-looking Packham categorically denied the prosecutor’s statement. He offered a different scenario, saying there’s a possibility his wife could have been kidnapped by an unknown culprit.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA