Rob Packham claims wife could've been kidnapped & murdered

Gill Packham's body was found in the boot of her burnt-out BMW at Diep River train station in February 2018.

The State on Wednesday wrapped up cross-examination of the accused, who has spent three days on the stand.

Prosecutor Susan Galloway argued Packham killed his wife by hitting her twice with an unknown object.

According to the State’s version, the accused may have attacked Gill while she was in her car getting ready to leave for work.

Galloway believed Packham may have moved Gill’s body to the boot, which could explain the blood on the garage door and the driver’s side door of the accused’s car.

The prosecutor said this would also explain why Packham did not report his wife missing and didn’t want help looking for her.

A stern but calm-looking Packham categorically denied the prosecutor’s statement. He offered a different scenario, saying there’s a possibility his wife could have been kidnapped by an unknown culprit.