Rob Packham claims wife could've been kidnapped & murdered
Rob Packham has offered a different scenario, saying there’s a possibility his wife could have been kidnapped by an unknown culprit.
CAPE TOWN - Alleged wife killer Rob Packham says he believes his spouse may have been kidnapped and murdered.
Gill Packham's body was found in the boot of her burnt-out BMW at Diep River train station in February 2018.
The State on Wednesday wrapped up cross-examination of the accused, who has spent three days on the stand.
Prosecutor Susan Galloway argued Packham killed his wife by hitting her twice with an unknown object.
According to the State’s version, the accused may have attacked Gill while she was in her car getting ready to leave for work.
Galloway believed Packham may have moved Gill’s body to the boot, which could explain the blood on the garage door and the driver’s side door of the accused’s car.
The prosecutor said this would also explain why Packham did not report his wife missing and didn’t want help looking for her.
A stern but calm-looking Packham categorically denied the prosecutor’s statement. He offered a different scenario, saying there’s a possibility his wife could have been kidnapped by an unknown culprit.
Popular in Local
-
Nkoana-Mashabane ordered to appear before court in land claims matter
-
Train delays, empty platforms foil De Lille's Good campaigning at CT station
-
ANC denies knowledge of SABC debate between Ramaphosa, Maimane
-
Mazibuko to undergo sensitivity training following ‘combi courts’ rant
-
'I messed up 1 line': Kurt Darren defends national anthem blunder
-
State capture inquiry agrees to put matter relating to Zondo’s brother on hold
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.