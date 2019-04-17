Refugees, asylum seekers in SA worse off then in France, US - study
Callixte Kavuro's doctoral study has found foreigners seeking refuge here are worse off than in France and the United States, based on socio-economic rights.
CAPE TOWN - A public law researcher says South Africa should not view refugees and asylum seekers as a burden.
Kavuro said the country's Refugees Act is vague about which rights refugees and asylum-seekers should enjoy.
“Refugees must be protected on the basis of understanding between nations.”
He said South Africa should look to other countries and should also ask for assistance and advice from other countries.
Cape Town’s Refugee Reception Office, one of only four in the country, remains closed despite a court order instructing the Home Affairs Department to do so. It's been closed for six years.
