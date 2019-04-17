Ramaphosa visits EFF's Seshego stronghold, says corrupt people will be jailed
President Cyril Ramaphosa was on a one-day campaign stopover in Limpopo on Tuesday, where he tried to win votes for the African National Congress (ANC) in Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema's stronghold.
SESHEGO - President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the residents of Seshego in Polokwane that he is on the case of corrupt people who are stealing money.
Ramaphosa was on a one-day campaign stopover in Limpopo on Tuesday, where he tried to win votes for the African National Congress (ANC) in Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema's stronghold.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised hundreds of people wearing ANC T-shirts at a rally here that the ANC will "fix" the country at national, provincial and local level and that people have renewed hope.
#ANCLimpopo Seshego community welcoming President Ramaphosa. 📸: @AbigailJavier_ pic.twitter.com/6f8gzVbzci— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 16, 2019
#ANCLimpopo Ramaphosa is speaking to some community members during door-to-door campaigning. The woman says she is happy with what is happening in Limpopo but is concerned with the drug issues among the youth. AJ pic.twitter.com/KRUsRTM7FM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 16, 2019
"Our people are very hopeful, they are looking forward to a brighter people, and that brighter future is a future where we are going to create more jobs, it's a brighter future where we are going to ensure that our children are well-educated. We are going to improve the education of our children, we are going to improve the economy."
There was loud applause when Ramaphosa said those who are corrupt will soon be wearing orange overalls in jail.
Ramaphosa appeared buoyed after an exceptionally warm endorsement from the traditional leaders in the area earlier.
Popular in Politics
-
This is what Alexandra residents actually want from government
-
De Lille threatens to publish IEC findings if DA fails to apologise to her
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buy
-
Ramaphosa gets a royal endorsement in Malema's backyard
-
'Now is the time, vote ANC,' Ramaphosa tells residents in Malema’s hometown
-
Mashaba speaks out after after being booed by Alex residents
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.