Ramaphosa visits EFF's Seshego stronghold, says corrupt people will be jailed

SESHEGO - President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the residents of Seshego in Polokwane that he is on the case of corrupt people who are stealing money.

Ramaphosa was on a one-day campaign stopover in Limpopo on Tuesday, where he tried to win votes for the African National Congress (ANC) in Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema's stronghold.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised hundreds of people wearing ANC T-shirts at a rally here that the ANC will "fix" the country at national, provincial and local level and that people have renewed hope.

#ANCLimpopo Ramaphosa is speaking to some community members during door-to-door campaigning. The woman says she is happy with what is happening in Limpopo but is concerned with the drug issues among the youth. AJ pic.twitter.com/KRUsRTM7FM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 16, 2019

"Our people are very hopeful, they are looking forward to a brighter people, and that brighter future is a future where we are going to create more jobs, it's a brighter future where we are going to ensure that our children are well-educated. We are going to improve the education of our children, we are going to improve the economy."

There was loud applause when Ramaphosa said those who are corrupt will soon be wearing orange overalls in jail.

Ramaphosa appeared buoyed after an exceptionally warm endorsement from the traditional leaders in the area earlier.