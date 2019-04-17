R Kelly could face jail again over missed child support

R Kelly is reportedly required to pay ex-wife Andrea Lee $20,833 a month for their three children, but has allegedly skipped payments for the last two months.

LOS ANGELES - R Kelly could be jailed again after allegedly missing further child support payments.

The R&B singer was arrested and jailed in March after failing to comply with a court order to pay over $161,000 in overdue payments to ex-wife Andrea Lee - with whom he has Joann, 21, Jay, 19, and Robert Jr, 17 - and it seems he now faces the risk of returning to jail as he has allegedly missed his last two payments.

According to TMZ, the 52-year-old musician is required to pay Lee $20,833 a month for their three children but has allegedly skipped payments for the last two months, meaning he now owes her over $40,000.

The alleged missed payments come after Kelly appeared in court for a private hearing last month in an attempt to get his payments reduced, but had his request denied by a judge.

Kelly, who was released from jail after an anonymous person posted bail for him, previously insisted the matter would be straightened out.

He said: "I promise, we will straighten this out. That is all I can say right now."

Meanwhile, the child support row came a few weeks after the singer was taken into custody after being charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse stemming from allegations made against him by four women, three of whom were underage at the time the alleged incidents took place.

At the time, bail for the singer was set at $1 million after Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr found the allegations made against Kelly were very disturbing.

Kelly posted his bail days later, and later gave an emotional interview in which he insisted allegations against him were not true.

He said: "Quit playing, I didn't do this stuff. This is not me. I'm fighting for my f####g life! Y'all killing me with this s##t! I've given you 30 years of my f####g career! Thirty years of my career! Y'all trying to kill me! You're killing me, man! This is not about music! I'm trying to have a relationship with my kids and I can't do it! Y'all just don't want to believe the truth. Y'all don't want to believe it. This is not true! It doesn't even make sense! Why would I hold all these women! Their mothers and fathers told me, 'We're going to destroy your career.'"