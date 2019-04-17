Protest action mustn't be reduced to just service delivery issues, says academic

UWC student Mzulungile Gaqa said the basis of his research was to prove that protest action happening in many informal settlements cannot be reduced to service delivery.

CAPE TOWN - As South Africa move closer to election day on 8 May, the country has seen a spike in violent protests in recent weeks.

University of the Western Cape Anthropology student Mzulungile Gaqa has gained a master’s degree in studying protest culture.

“My argument is that to coin them as service delivery is reducing them. I do believe that these protests are informed by more complex issues either than water, electricity, etc. I think that they are informed, mostly, by how people are entrapped in those settlements.”

He said that he leans towards viewing these protests as issues of justice, dignity and lived experiences.

