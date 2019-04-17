Protecting children: Parents share stories of when their children faced danger

Two fathers joined the Eusebius McKaiser Show to share their concerns about alleged sexual predators in their communities.

CAPE TOWN – A Gauteng parent has spoken about a hockey coach in the West Rand area, who he says is a convicted paedophile.

The father said he became concerned after a friend informed him that the man would be coaching at his daughter's school; he said he attended practice and was shocked.

“When I approached the people whom I had entrusted with my daughter’s safety, the executives, they didn’t seem to have a problem with it. He is from the UK… he is a convicted paedophile and teaching our children on the West Rand. He openly tells certain people in charge of his conviction and he is very remorseful, and they buy into it. They keep on employing him.”

The father shared his concerns on the Eusebius McKaiser Show on Wednesday. The man said he immediately removed his daughter from the hockey club.

McKaiser also interviewed another father, who said his daughter, aged 12, had been sexually abused by a church member. He said his child was the third person who was abused. He broke down in tears as he recounted the day he was told about his daughter's abuse.

"We can't just say let's pray about it. Those days about praying are gone. The Bible teaches us faith without works are nothing. The pastor should have gone to the police. It's been nearly 30 months and we're trying to get them to sit down and discuss this."

Luke Lamprecht, a child safety specialist, has also weighed in on creating a safer world for children.

Listen to the audio for more.