PE businessman found guilty of arson, fraud to be sentenced in May

On Tuesday, Stuart McLeod was found guilty of arson, insurance fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

CAPE TOWN - A Port Elizabeth businessman who lied about an insurance claim will be sentenced in May.

On Tuesday, Stuart McLeod was found guilty of arson, insurance fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

He torched his embroidery and garment business in 2015 so that he could institute a R6.1 million insurance claim.

But he was eventually caught out.

He was also found guilty on an additional charge of defeating the ends of justice for making a false statement to the police about an apparent break-in.