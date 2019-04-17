Orange overalls and handcuffs: The DA's elections gift to ANC

Members of the party delivered a petition on Wednesday, raising concerns about some individuals who've made it onto the ANC’s candidate list for Parliament.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has described the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) decision to drop off orange overalls and handcuffs outside its Luthuli House headquarters as a dirty campaign trick.

The DA claims over 500,000 South Africans have objected to several ministers who've been implicated in allegations of state capture and other crimes including sexual assault and corruption.

The DA explained it marched to Luthuli House because it could not sit back while South Africa is governed by criminals.

The DA's Gauteng candidate Solly Msimanga led a group of members to the ANC's headquarters, carrying orange overalls and handcuffs. Security guards later removed the items from the headquarters.

“I cannot imagine having David Mabuza as deputy president or being the president.”

Motivating our activists to keep the moment, as we have three weeks till elections. #MsimangaForPremier #OneSAForAll pic.twitter.com/HQAw0cm3BH — Solly Msimanga (@SollyMsimanga) April 17, 2019

The ANC has accused the DA of provocation and using the party as a scapegoat.

"We are sick and tired of being sick and tired of the DA's monkey tricks. They are running out of ideas. They are imploding. Patricia de Lille is gone and Mmusi Maimane is just a stooge," the party’s Dakota Legoete said.

PARTY LIST

The ANC said it had not completed its internal processes and could pre-empt the outcome of a report by its integrity commission, which reportedly recommended the removal of top officials from its candidate lists for Parliament.

It's alleged that Deputy President David Mabuza and the party's chairperson Gwede Mantashe are among those who failed to pass scrutiny by the party's integrity commission.

The ANC said all its candidates who made it onto the party lists met all the requirements in terms of the electoral law.

Legoete said the top six would study the recommendations of its integrity commission.

“We cannot pre-empt or second guess the report by the integrity commission. We are not at a stage to take action.”

