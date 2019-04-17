Nkoana-Mashabane ordered to appear before court in land claims matter
Lawyers for the District Six land claimants have a contempt of court application against the minister today in the Western Cape High Court.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has ordered Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane to appear before court on 17 May 2019 in a matter involving a group of District Six land claimants.
Lawyers for the claimants have a contempt of court application against the minister on Wednesday in the Western Cape High Court.
Hundreds of former District Six residents are seeking answers from the state on when restitution in the form of land will be delivered to them.
Today’s contempt of court application against Nkoana-Mashabane was in response to papers submitted by government in February.
BREAKING. Judges order in favor of #DistrictSix claimants, they’ve order Minister Nkoana-Mashabane to appear before court on 17 May 2019. @MoniqueMortlock— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 17, 2019
#DistrictSix Happy singing of “We are going home!” outside court. MM pic.twitter.com/YKTKD7vmxO— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 17, 2019
Those papers followed a November 2018 order for the state to come up with a comprehensive plan to provide District Six land claimants with restitution.
Claimants want the minister to appear in court and explain why this hasn’t been done yet.
Earlier today the minister’s lawyer told the court that she needed a postponement because she wanted new counsel.
The lawyer said that the minister doesn’t believe that government’s case has been outlined well enough to the court.
