New Zealand's revises national security threat level to medium

The country celebrates ANZAC Day, a day of war remembrance also observed in Australia, on 25 April.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Picture: AFP
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

WELLINGTON – New Zealand’s national security threat level has been revised down to medium after it was raised to high in the wake of a mass shooting in Christchurch on 15 March that killed 50 people, the prime minister’s office said in a statement on Wednesday.

“While the threat level has been revised to medium, and there is no current specific threat agencies are responding to, people will continue to notice a clear police presence at public events, including on ANZAC Day,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in the statement.

The country celebrates ANZAC Day, a day of war remembrance also observed in Australia, on 25 April.

